Liverpool Transfer News: Domagoj Vida Reportedly Wants Move After Talks

TF-Images/Getty Images

Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida is reportedly hoping to secure a move to Liverpool this summer after his side held "informal talks" with the Premier League club.

According to Turkish outlet Milliyet (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan of Sport Witness), Vida is in the process of evaluating the offers he has received this summer. He recently returned to Besiktas following an extended holiday after helping Croatia reach the FIFA World Cup final.

Vida has seemingly attracted plenty of attention, and Liverpool are his preferred destination of the parties interested in him.

Vida only arrived in Istanbul on a free transfer in January and has four years remaining on his contract, but Besiktas are hoping to receive €30 million (£26.7 million) for him.

His club is likely hoping to cash in on him after he emerged on the world stage in Russia.

Writer Nooruddean Choudry was among those impressed with the 29-year-old, who played six of Croatia's seven matches at the World Cup:

As for Liverpool, they could perhaps use another centre-back. After Joel Matip limped out of Liverpool's friendly with Borussia Dortmund in July, football writer Jack Lusby highlighted an issue for the Reds:

Vida also comes with the bonus of having chemistry with compatriot Dejan Lovren, whom he partnered in Russia.

The defender is a robust presence at the back and is particularly strong in the air, though he was caught out on several occasions by pace.

Given his limitations, Liverpool will have to decide whether they feel he's worth Besiktas' valuation, particularly if they plan for him to play more of a back-up role at Anfield.