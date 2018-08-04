Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United take on Bayern Munich in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Allianz Arena.

The two sides are back from the excursions in the International Champions Cup in the United States. For United, this will be their last warm-up before they take on Leicester City in the opening match of the Premier League season on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bayern will get a tune-up ahead of the DFL-Supercup with Eintracht Frankfurt the following Sunday.

Date: Sunday, August 5

Time: 7:15 p.m. BST/2:15 p.m. ET

TV: MUTV (UK)

Live Stream: MUTV (UK)

Team News

Per Marissa Thomas of the Mirror, United quartet Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof have all returned to training early from their holidays, but none are likely to feature with the friendly coming too soon for them.

Anthony Martial has also returned to training following the birth of his child.

Bayern will be without Arturo Vidal, as according to the Evening Standard he is on the verge of joining Barcelona in a £27 million move, having completed a medical with them.

Preview

It's fair to say United's time in the USA was a tumultuous one. With many of their players on holiday or absent through injury, much of their time there was spent with a depleted squad, culminating in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool.

They managed to end the tour on a positive note, however, as they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their final match in the United States.

Football writer Liam Canning was impressed with their display against Los Blancos:

ESPN's Rob Dawson was also positive about the result and singled out Alexis Sanchez for praise:

The Chilean's form will have a huge impact on the Red Devils' success next season, so it bodes well for them that he is enjoying a strong pre-season.

He'll be similarly key against Bayern, where he'll look to hone his sharpness further before the competitive fixtures begin.

Bayern's results have not always gone to plan so far this pre-season. After an encouraging 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their opening ICC match, they then lost 2-0 and 3-2 to Juventus and Manchester City, respectively.

Thomas Muller is relishing the prospect of taking on the Red Devils, though:

Indeed, it will be a useful test of where the Bundesliga champions are at ahead of the new campaign.

Given the promising shape Sanchez seems to be in, United may have the edge here, though Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will also be looking for a more defensively solid performance than his side have produced of late.