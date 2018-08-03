Report: Mateo Kovacic Eyed by AC Milan Amid Manchester United, Chelsea Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic leaves the pitch after being injured during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco/Associated Press

AC Milan are reportedly targeting Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic amid rumours he is being eyed by Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via the Mirror's Jack Rathborn), Milan will soon make a bid for the Croatia international, who is hoping to leave Madrid to gain more regular first-team football.

The English trio are also said to be keeping a keen eye on Kovacic's situation. As are former side Inter Milan.

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.    

Related

    Ronaldo Unfollows Real Madrid on Instagram

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Unfollows Real Madrid on Instagram

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Courtois 'Definitely' Leaving Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Courtois 'Definitely' Leaving Chelsea

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Video: Higuain seals loan move to Milan

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Video: Higuain seals loan move to Milan

    Goal
    via Goal

    Man City Set to Swap Nike for Puma Next Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Set to Swap Nike for Puma Next Season

    via men