Manchester United Reportedly Offered Jerome Boateng in Latest Transfer Rumours

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, while the Red Devils have held talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Yerry Mina, the club are said to be considering other options to strengthen their defence.

"The 29-year-old Boateng saw a move to Paris Saint-Germain stall this week, and Bayern are open to selling the Germany international," said Jones. "Boateng did not enjoy a good World Cup and age is against him as United consider Bayern's asking price of £50 million."

It's added by Jones that United's head of corporate finance, Matt Judge, was in the team's London office on Thursday and was in negotiations with Barcelona about a potential £30 million move for Mina.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

While Boating has suffered from injury issues in recent years, he can be a colossal presence at the base of a team in the right setup. During his time at Bayern, he's been a leading figure in defence, helping the Munich giants win six Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in his seven years at the club.

This summer rumours have flared up about Boating potentially moving on. Per Goal's Ronan Murphy, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge conceded the player's agent has held talks with PSG over a potential switch:

United also appear to be on the lookout for another centre-back. Jones noted the club were linked with a move for Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Tottenham Hotspur man Toby Alderweireld earlier in the window.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be desperate to add a leader at the back. In his previous two summers as United boss, he spent big to secure Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, although neither have totally convinced since their arrivals.

Other options include Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, although Jones said the latter has been linked with an exit.

Football journalist Tom Williams thinks they need a senior option at the back:

Boateng would undoubtedly provide that at times, as the German is still quick, commanding and aggressive in his defensive play.

The former Manchester City man is also excellent at distributing the ball from deep:

Even so, there are concerns that accompany Boateng. Not since the 2014-15 season has he started more than 20 Bundesliga matches in a term, while in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he was left hopelessly exposed playing in a high line.

For £50 million, United would be getting a defender of immense pedigree. But in the same breath, they'd also be getting an injury-prone footballer who appears on a downward curve in his career. It would be a massive gamble to spend so much money on Boateng as a result.