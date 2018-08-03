Luka Modric Reportedly 'Seriously Considering' Real Madrid Exit Amid Inter Links

Paul White/Associated Press

Luka Modric is reportedly "seriously considering" moving on from Real Madrid this summer amid rumours he is wanted by Inter Milan.

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano (h/t Kaustubh Pandey of the same outlet), Modric is set to meet with Real president Florentino Perez next week after returning to Madrid on Sunday, where it's expected he'll inform Perez of his "desire to leave."

Inter have been in touch regarding the Croatian, though it's said Perez will be "very tough to convince."

Pandey offered further details on Twitter:

Perez is adamant Modric will not be sold for anything less than his release clause, though, per commentator and writer Juan G. Arango:

It's to be expected that Perez would be reluctant to part with another key player this summer, given the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo has already departed.

Modric is crucial to Los Blancos' play in midfield. With his intelligence and distribution, he helps the side dominate matches from the centre.

Few players in the world—if any—can do that better than him, and his stock has scarcely been higher after he won the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup earlier in the summer.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan believes his departure would present a significant problem for Madrid:

His capture would be an incredible coup for any side, but even if he pushes for an exit, it may not be enough for Inter to sign him.

No club could or would match his release clause, even more so given he's 32. Perez may simply be pointing to it to put off potential suitors, but even if he is privately prepared to field more realistic offers, he'll still want a hefty fee for the Croatian.

Real can't really afford to lose their two most important players in one transfer window, so it seems unlikely a move to Inter will materialise.