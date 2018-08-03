Ruben Loftus-Cheek Happy to Move Abroad in Fresh Chelsea Exit Rumours

PAUL FAITH/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will reportedly seek a loan move abroad if he doesn't get playing time in the opening weeks of the Premier League season.

The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, meaning the Blues midfielder will need to agree a loan switch before then if he wants to stay in England. However, most clubs from across Europe can still sign players up until August 31.

According to Matt Hughes of The Times, that's something Loftus-Cheek would consider because he wants regular football in 2018-19.

"Chelsea have made it clear that they want Loftus-Cheek to stay at Stamford Bridge this season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, but the England midfielder has yet to commit to that because he wants reassurances over how often he is likely to play," Hughes reported.

Hughes added that Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to "force the issue" ahead of Thursday's English deadline, meaning that if he is to leave the Blues on a temporary basis, then it is likely to be for a club overseas.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Still, Loftus-Cheek will be hopeful he can push himself into new manager Maurizio Sarri's plans after a 2017-18 campaign of progress. The midfielder impressed on loan at Crystal Palace and was also part of the England squad that made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

In recent years, he has found it difficult to get game time at Chelsea, as football writer Tom Williams joked:

Loftus-Cheek does have all the attributes needed to be a big success in the Premier League, and he showed them often for Palace last season.

While there were chunks of the campaign the midfielder missed through injury, he provided the Eagles with a different dimension when fit. Loftus-Cheek is strong, quick and technically excellent, making him a difficult player to contain.

There will be sections of the Chelsea fanbase hoping Sarri offers the 22-year-old a platform to show what he can do at Stamford Bridge. His ability to raid forward appears to be a perfect complement to Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in a midfield trio.

Ed Malyon of The Independent feels as though this summer is crucial in the development of the England man:

While he's been on the scene for a while, Loftus-Cheek is no longer a capricious teenager. In January, he will turn 23 and be headed towards the peak years of his career. With that in mind, it's not a shock to see he's desperate for regular football next season.

The first few competitive matches of Sarri's tenure are likely to be vital for Loftus-Cheek. If he can impress in the Community Shield on Sunday against Manchester City and in Chelsea's early Premier League fixtures, the midfielder can surely be a massive asset for the Blues this season.