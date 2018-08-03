Chelsea Reportedly Leading Race to Sign Wilfried Zaha in Latest Transfer Rumours

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, as they are willing to offer him a lucrative salary as part of any deal.

Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline noted Zaha has been offered a new contract worth £125,000 per week by the Eagles in a bid to secure his long-term future. However, Chelsea are said to be ready to put up "considerably more."

According to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, the Eagles star has rejected the offer of a contract extension at Selhurst Park and is said to be ready to make a big-money move elsewhere.

"He has already snubbed interest from Everton as he is reluctant to move north again, after a failed stint with Manchester United," Nursey wrote. "He could even consider lodging an official transfer request after Palace told him they would only consider an irresistibly huge offer."

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The report also noted Zaha has told some colleagues at Palace that he wants out this summer following interest from the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The speculation surrounding the Ivory Coast international is far from ideal for Palace on the brink of a new Premier League season, as there's no doubt he is their most important player.

Still, as noted by bet365, the Palace star has appeared focused in pre-season:

If it wasn't for his influence in the 2017-18 term, it's difficult to see how the Eagles would have stayed afloat in the top flight.

After losing their first seven games of the campaign, Zaha's return from injury ignited Palace, as he assumed a talismanic role under manager Roy Hodgson. He scored nine goals, made three assists and terrified opposition defenders with his sensational dribbling.

These figures sum up just how vital the 25-year-old was to the Palace cause, as they failed to earn a point without him in the side:

Zaha has previously made the move to a more illustrious club, having joined Manchester United in 2013. However, he struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and eventually returned to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis in 2015.

At Palace, he's benefitted from being the attacking star, as the Eagles focus their play towards his talents. At a team such as Chelsea, that wouldn't necessarily be the case with footballers like Eden Hazard in the XI.

Daniel Harris of the Guardian thinks the switch would be a smart one for the Blues nonetheless:

The issue any potential suitors for Zaha have is the fact the Premier League season is just around the corner. While the Eagles have made some smart signings in Cheikhou Kouyate and Max Meyer this summer, you sense they will lean heavily on their No. 11 again this season.

Chelsea will find it tough to get this one done as a result. Regardless of how much money they put on the table, Palace will find it impossible to find someone as dynamic, talented and connected to the club as Zaha at this point in the market.