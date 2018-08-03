Report: Toby Alderweireld Set on Manchester United, Could See out Spurs Deal

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld reportedly has his heart set on joining Manchester United and has decided he will remain with Spurs until the chance to join the Red Devils presents itself rather than move elsewhere.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, United have been put off by Spurs' £75 million price tag for the centre-back given he has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Tottenham can extend it until 2020, but doing so would activate a clause that will make him available for £25 million in the final two weeks of the 2019 summer transfer window.

Such a price would likely be far more palatable at Old Trafford, but the Belgium international is also prepared to see out his deal with Spurs to get a free transfer to the Red Devils and "snub" other interested clubs in the meantime.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has established himself as perhaps the best centre-back in the Premier League in the years since.

As such, it's natural Tottenham want to make as much as they can from a potential sale. But with time running out for the club to garner a significant fee for him, it seems they may consider lower offers:

If that is the case, United may still make a move before the transfer window closes depending on how far Spurs are prepared to drop their valuation.

Football writer Liam Canning believes the club should pursue him:

The Red Devils have conceded a combined 92 Premier League goals across the past three seasons—fewer than any other club—but their defence does not always inspire confidence.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have plenty of potential, but neither is the finished package—particularly the latter—while both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are erratic.

The biggest factor in their defensive record is probably David De Gea's presence, as he has bailed out his defenders on countless occasions.

Adding Alderweireld to their ranks this summer would boost their chances of success in the forthcoming season, though their reluctance to splash out when he could be acquired relatively cheaply next year is understandable.

As for Spurs, losing him for £25 million or for free would be far from ideal given how valuable an asset he is, but they will at least get another year or two out of him in those cases and can take advantage of his presence in the meantime.