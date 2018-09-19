Jordan Matthews Signs Eagles Contract, Mike Wallace Placed on IR with Leg Injury

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews and the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The transaction comes after Philadelphia receiver Mike Wallace suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

This marks Matthews' second stint in the City of Brotherly Love.

He previously signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the New England Patriots in April. However, the 2014 second-round pick never appeared in a game for the AFC champions after he suffered a serious hamstring injury early in training camp.

As a result, the Patriots placed him on injured reserve and then agreed to an injury settlement so he could pursue another opportunity once healthy.

That setback served as the continuation of a discouraging trend that started last season when Matthews missed six games with the Buffalo Bills because of knee and thumb ailments.

When healthy, the 26-year-old can serve as a versatile receiving complement. That much was clear during his time with the Eagles when he thrived along the boundary and in the slot to the tune of 225 receptions for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns from 2014 to 2016.

The Eagles will be lucky to see some semblance of that form when Matthews arrives in Philadelphia, but given the low-risk nature of the signing, it's a worthy flier for a squad looking to bolster its receiving corps.