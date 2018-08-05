UFC 227 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

T.J. Dillashaw proved he is the better man with a first-round knockout victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 at the Staples Center. Oh, and Demetrious Johnson was finally beaten.

A wild night in Los Angeles, indeed.

Dillashaw had little trouble with Garbrandt. He proved to be the class of the division and the UFC has a few options for his next defense. Which route should the UFC take? Hmm.

In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo did the near unthinkable. He unseated "Mighty Mouse" for the flyweight belt. But it wasn't easy nor was it definitive. The logical choice is an immediate rematch for the longtime champion but Cejudo called out for the bantamweight title tilt. Which should the UFC choose for the Olympic gold medalist?

The UFC matchmaking crew has their work cut out for them as 2018 nears its end for these combatants. So, let's offer them a helping hand.

Here are the matches to make for every winner, and loser, from UFC 227.