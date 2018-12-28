Antonio Brown 'Undergoing Tests' for Knee Injury; Could Play in Steelers Finale

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown's status for Sunday's must-win game against the Cincinnati Bengals is up in the air.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Brown is undergoing tests due to discomfort in his knee.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown will be listed as questionable against the Bengals. He also hasn't practiced this week, per the Steelers' official injury report.

Brown has managed to stay in relatively good health throughout his career. Since breaking out in his second year in the league, he has played in 16 regular-season games four times. Before last year, he hadn't missed a game due to injury since 2012. He did, however, miss the final two weeks of the 2017 regular season due to a calf injury.

The Steelers' offense isn't the same without its 5'10", 181-pound speedster. He has been quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's favorite target through the years, as Brown has recorded at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the last six seasons.

Even though JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers with 106 receptions and 1,389 receiving yards in 2018, Brown remains Roethlisberger's top target (168) and he leads the NFL with 15 touchdown catches.

The Pittsburgh offense won't have the same dynamism if Brown is out, though running back James Conner could provide a boost after returning to practice this week following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Steelers have to defeat the Bengals and have the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 to win the AFC North.