Glenn Jacobs, AKA WWE Star Kane, Elected Knox County Mayor in Tennessee

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Glenn Jacobs, who wrestled in WWE as Kane, defeated Linda Haney on Thursday to become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, according to WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jacobs, who was running as a Republican, received 31,739 votes, compared 16,611 for Democratic nominee Haney with early voting and absentee results tabulated.

WWE congratulated Jacobs on his achievement:

Jacobs' mayoral victory came with a far healthier margin than his primary win did. Only 23 votes separated the 51-year-old from fellow Republican Brad Anders.

Jacobs is the second major WWE wrestler to be elected into public office. Jesse Ventura was the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1991 to 1995 and then won the Minnesota gubernatorial election in 1998. Ventura served a four-year term and chose not to run again.

Jacobs was already winding down his in-ring career before he ran for the position of Knox County mayor. His campaign, however, didn't prevent him from one last reunion with Daniel Bryan:

Kane and Bryan lost to The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules in a SmackDown Live tag team championship match.

That's likely to be the last time WWE fans see The Big Red Machine in the ring for a while as he turns his focus full time to politics.