Derwin James Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint After Leaving Los Angeles Restaurant

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was the victim of a robbery earlier this summer.

Per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams, James told reporters Thursday thieves held him at gunpoint as he was leaving a Hollywood restaurant in June.

TMZ Sports originally reported on July 23 that James was robbed by two men who took a Rolex watch and chain necklace when he was walking to his car.

The men also allegedly slashed three tires on James' car to prevent him from chasing them after they took his items.

Williams noted that James made the Chargers aware of the incident when it happened and the investigation is ongoing.

James is entering his first NFL season after being selected No. 17 overall by Los Angeles in the 2018 NFL draft.