Super Bowl Odds 2018: Breaking Down Each Team's Chances Before Preseason Week 1

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

With the first week of the 2018 NFL preseason at our doorstep, hope for the coming campaign is at its pinnacle. Whenever a player or coach is asked about their expectations this time of year, the answer is almost always some variation of "our goal is the Super Bowl" or "we can win it all."

Heck, even a member of the Cleveland Browns, who were winless last year, has already said he believes his squad can win the big one.

However, not every team is equipped to contend for a championship. Even those that have the pieces need a lot of things to break their way to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

With this in mind, we're here to dive into each team's chances of winning the 2018 Super Bowl. We'll examine factors such as overall talent, coaching, injuries and competition level, then set odds for every franchise.