Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million Stemming from 2017 Car Crash

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Ronnie Hill, the man who was involved in a 2017 car accident with Ezekiel Elliott, is suing the Dallas Cowboys running back for $1 million to cover medical costs stemming from the crash.

According to NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans, the injuries occurred when Elliott ran a red light and crashed into the passenger's side of Hill's BMW 7 Series on Jan. 11, 2017. 

In Thursday's filing, Hill said he has "suffered, and continues to suffer serious, life-altering injuries and damages."

"Zeke Elliott, to his credit, admitted at the scene that he ran the red light," Hill's attorney, Quentin Brogdon, said. "Zeke Elliott, as far as we know, has not impeded in any way the agreed resolution or settlement of these legal claims."

"Almost two years have now passed and there's been more than enough time and more than enough information provided for this claim to get resolved," Brogdon said.

Brogdon added that his client filed the suit "only very reluctantly" because he considers himself a big Cowboys fan. 

