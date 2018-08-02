Terrelle Pryor: Jets Will Handle Potential Dirty Hits by Redskins Accordingly

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is sure to be a talking point during his team's joint practices with Washington on Aug. 12 through 14, but he knows his new squad will have his back against his old one if needed.

"If they take dirty shots, I'm sure we'll handle that accordingly," Pryor said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "You start trying to make it an individual thing, it takes away from our team. I don't want to individualize myself."

Pryor, who signed with the Jets this offseason after playing last year with Washington, was responding to June comments from Washington linebacker Zach Brown.

"The boys are going to have it out for him," Brown said on Inside the Locker Room on the Team 980, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. "We can put hands on him now. The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year. Try to one-hand something while you're with the Jets, you're going to catch a forearm."

Finlay added context to Brown’s comments, noting Pryor frequently made dazzling one-handed catches during Washington’s training sessions and head coach Jay Gruden didn't allow the defense to hit him.

The tension on the defensive side reached the point where Bashaud Breeland was thrown out of a practice after arguing with coaches regarding his inability to hit the receiver.

Despite the training camp protections from his coach, Pryor still struggled in his one season with Washington, posting 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown. It was a far cry from the 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns he tallied the prior year on the Cleveland Browns.

He is still just 29 years old, and the Jets are hoping he resembles the receiver who became one of the better weapons in the AFC North when he was with the Browns.

Plenty of eyes will be on him in the joint practices and when the two sides play a preseason contest on Aug. 16.