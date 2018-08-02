Manchester United Transfer News: Yerry Mina Personal Terms Reportedly Agreed

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Yerry Fernando Mina of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, . (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a summer transfer.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News) reported the move will be completed as long as the two clubs can come to an agreement over a transfer fee. Mina joined Barca from Palmeiras in January for €11.8 million.

The Catalan publication's Roger Torello wrote:

“His [Mina’s] agent has all of the proposals firmly on the table for the player and is waiting for Manchester United to give the green light to sign the Colombian centre-back.

"Yerry and United have virtually agreed on the details of the player’s contract, but an agreement has not yet been reached between United and Barcelona to allow the move.”

The centre-back selection at Old Trafford has long been a topic of hot debate. Manager Jose Mourinho appears to have one star in Eric Bailly, while last summer's arrival, Victor Lindelof, has shown signs of quality.

However, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have all been afforded opportunities at the club without properly grasping them, and Daley Blind was sold back to Ajax this summer.

It's possible more unnecessary weight may need to be shifted before Mina could arrive, and Sport Witness referenced a report from Ole, which said Rojo could be the man deemed fit to leave:

Mina seems an odd recruit in that United should be after an experienced veteran in the position—someone who is as close to a guaranteed success at centre-back that their money can afford.

Mina, 23, had a disjointed first six months in Europe with Barca and didn't convince many he ticked those boxes, particularly sportswriter Andy West, who felt his set-piece threat was something of a sole positive:

While the Colombia international's physicality might stand up well to the Premier League's demands, Mina's pace is a distinct weakness, and he could make for an expensive mistake if he doesn't hit the ground running.

United's recently grown interest in Mina could be a sign that all other avenues have been exhausted, and Bleacher Report's Sam Pilger argued the side's current crop of players are superior:

The question also has to be asked as to why Barca are so willing to sell him after he spent only six months in Spain, and Goal's Sacha Pisani was among those unconvinced:

Mina's age at least means he's got time to grow, but not necessarily the time to do so at United, who finished 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City last season.

No Barcelona defender averaged more fouls last season (1.2) than Mina, per WhoScored.com, but United appear willing to take the risk and have only a transfer fee to finalise before completing their Mina manoeuvre.

Related

    Atalanta Put 8 Past Sarajevo to Reach Europa League Third Qualifying Round

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atalanta Put 8 Past Sarajevo to Reach Europa League Third Qualifying Round

    Forzaitalianfootball
    via Forzaitalianfootball

    Sevilla Through with Ease to Next Europa League Qualifier

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sevilla Through with Ease to Next Europa League Qualifier

    Marc Mayo
    via MARCA in English

    Burnley Need Extra Time to Get Past Aberdeen

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Burnley Need Extra Time to Get Past Aberdeen

    Goal
    via Goal

    Dortmund Try to Hijack Valencia's Gameiro Bid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Try to Hijack Valencia's Gameiro Bid

    Isaac Suárez
    via MARCA in English