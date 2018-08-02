Barcelona Transfer News: Arturo Vidal Deal Reported Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - APRIL 03: Arturo Erasmo Vidal of Bayern Muenchen gestures during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final first leg match between Sevilla FC and Bayern Muenchen at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 3, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to hijack yet another transfer move this summer, as the Blaugrana have an agreement in place with Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, who was thought to be on his way to Inter Milan

According to Sport's Tomas Andreu, Barcelona and Bayern have already agreed to a fee. Sport Mediaset (h/t Kaustubh Pandey of Calciomercato) previously reported the Chilean was on his way to the Italian fashion capital on a loan deal.

Earlier this summer, Barcelona signed Malcom by bidding for the Brazilian after Bordeaux had already agreed to a deal with AS Roma.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

