UNC to Name Court at Dean E. Smith Center After Head Coach Roy Williams

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The North Carolina Tar Heels announced Thursday that they will be naming the floor at the Dean E. Smith Center the "Roy Williams Court" in honor of their current head coach.

Williams spoke about the honor in a statement:

"It's very hard to believe; it's just so flattering. I have to figure out a way to thank all my current and former players, because it may be my name on the court, but it really honors all of them because they made the plays.

"I also want to thank my family for all the support and love they've given me over the years. I've missed many family things over the years, and they were so understanding. Naming the court will be a thrill for my family. I'll try to say the right things to the former players, to my family and to the Carolina administration, but I don't know if I will be able to adequately state how grateful I am.

Williams, 68, has spent 15 years at North Carolina (2003-present), leading the Tar Heels to three NCAA championships and five appearances in the Final Four. In his 30-year coaching career between Kansas (1998-03) and North Carolina, Williams has gone 842-227.

In 2007, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.