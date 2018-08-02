Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Thibaut Courtois Exit Rumours, Real Madrid Move

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's chase of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly entering a "crucial phase," but Los Blancos are in no rush and are willing to wait until next summer to land the Belgian.

According to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas, Chelsea have until the Premier League transfer deadline on August 9 to find a replacement and would rather not lose their man on a free transfer next summer. Los Blancos want Courtois but have plenty of in-house options for next season if the deal doesn't go through.

MailOnline's Robert Summerscales previously reported Chelsea are willing to keep Courtois in London for now and lose him on a free transfer in a year if it comes to that.

According to Chozas, a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, and all that remains is for the Blues to find a replacement. Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland of Stoke City are said to be targets, while Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Paris Saint-Germain's Kevin Trapp have also been linked.

Los Blancos have Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Andriy Lunin and Luca Zidane under contract for next season, giving them ample options. The first two are experienced veterans, and Lunin and Zidane are highly rated prospects.

It's been widely reported Courtois will not sign a new contract with the Blues, and it shouldn't come as a surprise, per Belgian football writer Kristof Terreur:

Courtois previously played in the Spanish capital and has always been open about his desire to return one day. After a starring display at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and with his contract close to running out, now is the time to make such a move happen.

For the Blues, the early UK transfer deadline for buying players complicates the search for a replacement. If they can't get a deal over the line in time, Real will still have the chance to sign Courtois until the end of August, and the stopper will likely push for a transfer.

Speed is the key here, unless Courtois has no issues with playing in England one more year and Chelsea opt to continue with the stopper for now.