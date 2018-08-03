Milan vs. Barcelona: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Joe Scarnici/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Barcelona and AC Milan will conclude their 2018 International Champions Cup campaigns with a final face-off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Saturday, each still seeking their first wins of the pre-season tournament.

Neither team has won an ICC game in 90 minutes this summer, although Barca did clinch a penalty shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday; Milan's only point came from a shootout loss to Manchester United.

Both teams have travelled to California on the back of defeats but will look to end their American expeditions on a high. Barcelona suffered a 4-2 loss at AS Roma's hands on Tuesday, the same day Milan fell 1-0 to Spurs in Minnesota.

This summer has been treated as an opportunity to both teams, each of whom have made a number of big moves in the transfer market this season, but a win will have a particularly boosting effect for Milan in their final pre-season game.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's ICC encounter between two of Europe's most decorated outfits, complete with fixture information and live-stream details.

Date: Saturday, August 4

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/1:05 a.m. BST (Sunday, Aug. 5)

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Live Stream: Premier Sports (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde has been fortunate to hand all his major arrivals valuable playing time in their pre-season schedule, yielding positives to consider in the absence of winning results in the United States so far.

Arthur Melo scored a superb goal on debut against Tottenham, centre-back Clement Lenglet is settling in defence, and most recent addition, Malcom, rewarded the manager for his first start against Roma:

Despite the fact the Brazilian's goal came in defeat, Milan will be wary of the obvious talent emerging among the enemy's ranks, hoping to do what their Serie A comrades could not by keeping the winger off the score sheet.

Davide Calabria looks likely to be the man tasked with slowing Malcom's momentum; the Italian has played every minute of Milan's ICC ahead of Ricardo Rodriguez and with new signing Ivan Strinic yet to return from his post-2018 FIFA World Cup holidays.

Arthur, 21, already looks to be en route to justifying his place among Barca's best, and Valverde has spoken positively of Malcom's progress, a rise that could even oust Ousmane Dembele from the XI, via Goal:

Milan have had big transfer news of their own after a deal was agreed to send central defender Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus, with Gonzalo Higuain arriving on loan in the other direction, per BBC Sport.

Calciomercato.com confirmed Mattia Caldara, 24, was also signing for Milan from the Bianconeri, a piece of business that blogger Liam Canning thought was savvy:

Unfortunately neither Higuain nor Caldara will be in the U.S. to have an impact against Barcelona, where manager Gennaro Gattuso will attempt to lift his troops' spirits despite the uncertainty surrounding his own position.

There are reports former Juventus and Italy manager Antonio Conte is being lined up to replace him once he finalises a contract dispute with Chelsea, but Gattuso has said he's just carrying on as normal, per Calciomercato: “I head that every day there is talk that I lose my job. What matters is giving one’s best, then the decision will be made by whoever represents the club.”

The Rossoneri looked to have improved under Gattuso after he replaced Vincenzo Montella midway through the campaign, and ESPN's David Amoyal backed the incumbent to keep his place at the San Siro:

Pre-season or not, a win over Barcelona would undoubtedly help Gattuso in that regard and perhaps gives him something extra to fight for in Santa Clara.

Milan could really use Higuain's goal now, considering they've only scored once in their last 180 pre-season minutes, but a Barcelona defence that just conceded four times to Roma will lift their spirits ahead of the clash.