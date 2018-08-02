Louisville Alleges Rick Pitino Knew Schools Were Trying to Pay Brian Bowen

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The University of Louisville alleged in court documents that former head coach Rick Pitino knew other were schools attempting to pay recruit Brian Bowen in exchange for a commitment.

According to WDRB's Jason Riley, Louisville and Pitino are suing each other in the wake of Pitino's 2017 firing for alleged involvement in bribing recruits.

Per Riley, Pitino sent the following text to then-Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson in 2015: "DePaul trying to pay Bowen 200 K to come there. Crazy world."

Louisville alleged Pitino was working with agent Christian Dawkins to secure a commitment from Bowen without informing the compliance office.

Dawkins was arrested last year as part of the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. He is accused of arranging for recruits to be paid in exchange for committing to Adidas-sponsored schools.

In court documents, Louisville said Pitino "was aware of red flags regarding" Dawkins and the situation surrounding Bowen.

Pitino said last year he had "no knowledge" of any payments made to Bowen.

While Bowen committed to play at Louisville, he never appeared in a game for the Cardinals after being suspended from all team activities.