LaVar Ball to Coach LiAngelo, LaMelo in 2018 JBA All-Star Game

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

The Junior Basketball Association announced the rosters for the 2018 JBA All-Star Game on Wednesday, with league founder LaVar Ball serving as the head coach for the West squad. Two of his sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, will play for the West.

Along with the inaugural All-Star Game, the festivities will also include a three-point shooting contest and a dunk contest. LiAngelo will take part in the three-point shootout.

The event will take place Friday at the Quest Multisport complex in Chicago, starting at 7 p.m. ET, and it will be streamed on Facebook, per Christian Rivas of LonzoWire.

LaVar Ball told Jesse Washington of The Undefeated last month his league is providing a chance for players who may otherwise get overlooked to shine.

"If you've been playing basketball all your life, you want to get on that platform. You think you're a pro? Come to this league," he said. "Now, if you don't have no more eligibility and all that, that's fine too. You still can go back to school."

His sons remain the JBA's top attraction, however, and that will be the case in Friday's All-Star Game.

It's an especially important outing for LiAngelo as he continues to seek professional opportunities after not getting selected in the 2018 NBA draft.