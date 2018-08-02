Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lucas Perez, Sporting CP

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly the "favourite option" of Sporting CP manager Jose Peseiro this summer, but the Portuguese club could struggle to finance a move.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), Sporting may struggle to offer more than €5 million (£4.5 million) to sign Perez on a permanent basis, and the Gunners are unlikely to accept such a low offer.

Even on loan, it's reported his wages would be a significant issue for Sporting.

Perez joined Arsenal in 2016 for £17.1 million on the back of a strong campaign with Deportivo La Coruna, in which he had contributed 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The Spaniard did not get a fair shake under Arsene Wenger, though, and he was handed just nine starts on his debut season for the Gunners.

Despite that, he managed to produce seven goals and five assists, but he spent last year back on loan with Deportivo.

The technically adept forward showcased his impressive creativity in the final third during his return to Deportivo:

He also finished the campaign strongly, per WhoScored.com:

Perez could be worthy of another chance at the Emirates Stadium, but should he remain there this season he'll be a back-up behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and perhaps Danny Welbeck too, depending on how highly he's rated by manager Unai Emery.

If he leaves, the Gunners should be able to garner more than Sporting can afford, even if recouping the fee they paid for him could be difficult.