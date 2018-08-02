Barcelona Transfer News: Paco Alcacer Close to Watford Loan in Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Paco Alcacer of Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly in negotiations to send fringe striker Paco Alcacer on a two-year loan to Premier League side Watford.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Marca, the deal will include an obligation for the Hornets to buy Alcacer at the end of the loan spell, and all that remains now is for the Spaniard to agree to the move.   

            

