Barcelona Transfer News: Paco Alcacer Close to Watford Loan in Latest Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly in negotiations to send fringe striker Paco Alcacer on a two-year loan to Premier League side Watford.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Marca, the deal will include an obligation for the Hornets to buy Alcacer at the end of the loan spell, and all that remains now is for the Spaniard to agree to the move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.