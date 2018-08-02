Chelsea Reportedly Set to Move for Tottenham Hotspur Target Jack Grealish

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Villa player Jack Grealish makes a point during a friendly match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Banks' Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly set to "hijack" a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Jack Grealish.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, Chelsea "want to snatch the Aston Villa forward from under the noses of their rivals."

Gary Jacob of the Times reported Spurs were in advanced talks regarding Grealish ahead of a potential £20 million bid.

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Man Utd Offered Chance to Buy $22M Witsel

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Offered Chance to Buy $22M Witsel

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Sarri Unfazed by Morata Failure

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Sarri Unfazed by Morata Failure

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Everton Return for Batshuayi After January Miss

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Everton Return for Batshuayi After January Miss

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness

    Meet World's Best Field Rusher, Who's Jumped Messi, CR7 & More

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Meet World's Best Field Rusher, Who's Jumped Messi, CR7 & More

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report