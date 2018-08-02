Report: Manchester United Offered the Chance to Sign Axel Witsel

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance by Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian to sign midfielder Axel Witsel, whose release clause is set at just £17 million.

According to Bild (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), United manager Jose Mourinho could be prepared to take up the offer, while alternative suitors Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to pay the fee.

The 29-year-old played a key role for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as the Red Devils reached the semi-finals.

He has been regularly linked with top European clubs during his career and turned down Juventus when he moved to China from Zenit Saint Petersburg back in January 2017, per Ed Aarons in the Guardian.

Witsel is a fine central midfielder, boasting an excellent passing range and close ball control.

At £17 million he is a potential bargain. However, United do not necessarily need a player like Witsel.

They have already signed Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer to join a central midfield unit that includes Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

If Mourinho was to add Witsel to the mix it would surely mean at least one departure from Old Trafford to free up space in the squad.