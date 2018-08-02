Arsenal Reportedly Turn Down Galatasaray Loan Offer for Shkodran Mustafi

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a one-year loan offer for Shkodran Mustafi from Galatasaray.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, (h/t Owen Fulda of the Daily Star), Galatasaray bid to take the centre-back on loan for the season, but the Gunners want to move him on permanently so turned it down.

Arsenal signed Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund this summer and also extended Calum Chambers' contract last month.

Per Fanatik (h/t Turkish Football), Arsenal informed Galatasaray of the price they will have to pay if they do want to sign him outright:

The German arrived at the Emirates Stadium for £35 million in 2016, but he has struggled to impress during his time with Arsenal, making several errors and being caught out of position on a number of occasions.

Mustafi played in Arsenal's friendly with Chelsea on Wednesday. While the Gunners won on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw, football writer James McNicholas was not impressed with their efforts at the back:

However, with Unai Emery now in charge in place of Arsene Wenger, there appears to be more potential for Arsenal players to show improvement on the pitch as a result of time spent on the training ground.

Football writer Michael Cox anticipates the 26-year-old might be among the players to grow under Emery:

Such improvement won't happen overnight, but if Arsenal don't manage to offload Mustafi this summer there can at least be some optimism that he may yet play an important role in the team in future.

Staying put also makes more sense than a loan, as it will allow Emery to work with the centre-back over the course of the season in a bid to eke out better performances from him.