Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 3 Broadcast

Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 3 BroadcastAugust 2, 2018
The Big3 is winding down its regular season with a stop at Boston's TD Garden for Week 7.
There are only two weeks left before the postseason begins. Last week, the Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs and defending champs Trilogy were eliminated from playoff contention. Since the 3 Headed Monsters and Power have already clinched two postseason spots, that leaves three teams—Tri-State, Killer 3s and 3's Company—to fight for the two remaining berths.
The Ball Hogs gave the 3 Headed Monsters all they could handle in the first half in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, but they couldn't drum up enough defense to stop co-captain Reggie Evans from going off for 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Monsters improved to 6-0 and the Hogs saw their playoff hopes go up in smoke.
Even though they won't be sniffing the postseason, the Ghost Ballers avoided the infamy of a winless season by securing their first victory by beating Trilogy 50-41. Led by Ricky Davis' game-high 23 points and Carlos Boozer's 18 points and seven rebounds, the Ballers also took with them the satisfaction of being the team to eliminate the defending champs from the playoffs.
The premier matchup in Beantown should be between Tri-State and Killer 3s because of the playoff implications.
Big3 Week 7 Schedule
Date: Friday, August 3
Start time: 6 p.m. (local time)
TV: FS1
Live stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch; final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Games
Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs
Killer 3s vs. Tri-State
3 Headed Monsters vs. Power
3's Company vs. Ghost Ballers
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
Jamario Moon
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Al Harrington
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Tri-State (4-2) vs. Killer 3s (2-4)
Tri-State will go into its game with the Killer 3s with the ability to decide two different results. Should they win, they will secure playoff spots for themselves and 3's Company. Tri-State is coming off a blowout 51-29 loss against 3's Company, so they will need big games from David Hawkins and Nate Robinson to punch their ticket to the postseason.
Killer 3s will be looking to bounce back from a loss, too. They were blown out by 22 points by Power. They will need another great performance from Metta World Peace, who finished with nine points, and a return to action for Stephen Jackson, if they want to spoil the party for Tri-State.
Trilogy (1-5) vs. Ball Hogs (1-5)
Trilogy couldn't keep the Ghost Ballers from getting their first win last week, letting Davis and Boozer run up the scoreboard. This week, they'll be looking to keep the Ball Hogs from getting their second victory, which means they'll have to bottle up Jermaine Taylor, who finished with 18 points against the 3 Headed Monsters.
Ball Hogs suffered a 51-45 loss against the undefeated 3 Headed Monsters last week, despite taking a 26-20 lead into halftime. If Taylor and Josh Childress can duplicate their stellar performances against the Monsters, the Hogs will have a good shot at snapping their three-game losing streak.
Stats according to Big3.com
