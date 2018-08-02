Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 3 Broadcast

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Big3 is winding down its regular season with a stop at Boston's TD Garden for Week 7.

There are only two weeks left before the postseason begins. Last week, the Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs and defending champs Trilogy were eliminated from playoff contention. Since the 3 Headed Monsters and Power have already clinched two postseason spots, that leaves three teams—Tri-State, Killer 3s and 3's Company—to fight for the two remaining berths.

The Ball Hogs gave the 3 Headed Monsters all they could handle in the first half in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, but they couldn't drum up enough defense to stop co-captain Reggie Evans from going off for 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Monsters improved to 6-0 and the Hogs saw their playoff hopes go up in smoke.

Even though they won't be sniffing the postseason, the Ghost Ballers avoided the infamy of a winless season by securing their first victory by beating Trilogy 50-41. Led by Ricky Davis' game-high 23 points and Carlos Boozer's 18 points and seven rebounds, the Ballers also took with them the satisfaction of being the team to eliminate the defending champs from the playoffs.

The premier matchup in Beantown should be between Tri-State and Killer 3s because of the playoff implications.

Big3 Week 7 Schedule

Date: Friday, August 3

Start time: 6 p.m. (local time)

TV: FS1

Live stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch; final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Games

Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs

Killer 3s vs. Tri-State

3 Headed Monsters vs. Power

3's Company vs. Ghost Ballers

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

Jamario Moon

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudemire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Tri-State (4-2) vs. Killer 3s (2-4)

Tri-State will go into its game with the Killer 3s with the ability to decide two different results. Should they win, they will secure playoff spots for themselves and 3's Company. Tri-State is coming off a blowout 51-29 loss against 3's Company, so they will need big games from David Hawkins and Nate Robinson to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Killer 3s will be looking to bounce back from a loss, too. They were blown out by 22 points by Power. They will need another great performance from Metta World Peace, who finished with nine points, and a return to action for Stephen Jackson, if they want to spoil the party for Tri-State.

Trilogy (1-5) vs. Ball Hogs (1-5)

Trilogy couldn't keep the Ghost Ballers from getting their first win last week, letting Davis and Boozer run up the scoreboard. This week, they'll be looking to keep the Ball Hogs from getting their second victory, which means they'll have to bottle up Jermaine Taylor, who finished with 18 points against the 3 Headed Monsters.

Ball Hogs suffered a 51-45 loss against the undefeated 3 Headed Monsters last week, despite taking a 26-20 lead into halftime. If Taylor and Josh Childress can duplicate their stellar performances against the Monsters, the Hogs will have a good shot at snapping their three-game losing streak.