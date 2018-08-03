NBA Fanbases Feeling Triggered by Their Team's Offseason

0 of 5

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Follow an NBA team long enough, and you get tuned into its rhythms. You see parallels between past moves and present ones.

For some teams' fanbases, this is a painful experience.

Any questionable move by a team with a history of mistakes can induce anxiety, flashbacks, panic and eventually resignation to a "here we go again" fatalism.

Team identities and the fan sentiment attached to them can change. Just look at the Golden State Warriors before and after owner Joe Lacob took over. He helped morph one of the league's saddest operations into a dynasty that now gets every little thing right.

Even the identities that persist for years occupy a spectrum. On the positive side, you have the Los Angeles Lakers' exceptionalism, which breeds blustery optimism at all times. On the negative, there's the doom and gloom that blankets fans of the Sacramento Kings, who've seen gaffes of all sorts during a dozen-year playoff drought.

The real triggering effect happens when teams with a history of a certain kind of misstep—poor drafting, dubious roster-building, insufficient concern for locker room chemistry—make offseason moves that feel ominously familiar.

The following teams put together offseasons that inspire a deflating sense of deja vu.