Blake Griffin Reportedly Reaches Child Support Settlement with Brynn Cameron

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin reportedly reached a child support and custody settlement with Brynn Cameron.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Griffin and Cameron had two children together and were set to get married in 2017 before he ended the relationship. The report cited a source who said there was a scheduled trial for Wednesday that was called off because Griffin and Cameron reached a settlement of joint custody of the children.

Griffin will also provide "significant" monthly child support payments, per TMZ.

Jodi Guglielmi of People noted Cameron—who played basketball at USC—sued Griffin for palimony (financial support between unmarried partners) in February.

She said Griffin surprised her a month before the planned wedding with a prenuptial agreement and eventually left her and the children to date reality star Kendall Jenner. Cameron alleged Griffin "cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man," per Guglielmi.

Griffin denied the allegations.

According to TMZ’s source, "both sides are happy" following the agreement and avoided trial.