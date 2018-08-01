Michael Porter Jr. Played Fans in NBA 2K for Money, Rare Sneakers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Michael Porter Jr., the Denver Nuggets first-round pick in the NBA Draft, jokes with reporters as one of the team's two, second-round selections, Thomas Welsh, looks on during a news conference to introduce the players to the media, in Denver. Nuggets rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. has undergone back surgery in Dallas and there is no timetable for his return to the court. The team said Thursday, July 19, 2018, the procedure of the lumbar spine was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It may seem premature that Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. already compared himself to Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tracy McGrady, but if his recent NBA 2K18 performance was any indication, he backs up his talk.

The Missouri product issued a challenge for fans to play him for money in the video game, and three people quickly found out he wasn't kidding.

Robby Kalland of Dime Magazine (h/t Uproxx) detailed Porter's evening beating fans on the console, and the Nuggets playmaker called those who lost to him "victims" in video messages on his Twitter.

He won $200 from the first competitor and $100 from the third one, earning some cash on the side while his back surgery keeps him off the court:

However, it was his matchup with the second player, Nuggets fan Royal Gomez, that stood out. Gomez told Denver Stiffs he wagered his Off-White UNC Jordan 1s in what turned out to be an ill-advised gamble.

Porter won but pointed out he can't wear them as a Puma spokesperson, which means he may do a giveaway:

If Porter is as ruthless on the court as he is in the virtual world, Nuggets fans will have the chance to watch an all-time legend develop on their team in the years to come.

