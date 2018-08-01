Michael Porter Jr. Played Fans in NBA 2K for Money, Rare Sneakers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It may seem premature that Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. already compared himself to Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tracy McGrady, but if his recent NBA 2K18 performance was any indication, he backs up his talk.

The Missouri product issued a challenge for fans to play him for money in the video game, and three people quickly found out he wasn't kidding.

Robby Kalland of Dime Magazine (h/t Uproxx) detailed Porter's evening beating fans on the console, and the Nuggets playmaker called those who lost to him "victims" in video messages on his Twitter.

He won $200 from the first competitor and $100 from the third one, earning some cash on the side while his back surgery keeps him off the court:

However, it was his matchup with the second player, Nuggets fan Royal Gomez, that stood out. Gomez told Denver Stiffs he wagered his Off-White UNC Jordan 1s in what turned out to be an ill-advised gamble.

Porter won but pointed out he can't wear them as a Puma spokesperson, which means he may do a giveaway:

If Porter is as ruthless on the court as he is in the virtual world, Nuggets fans will have the chance to watch an all-time legend develop on their team in the years to come.