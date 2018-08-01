Rockets Trade Rumors: Chinanu Onuaku Dealt to Mavericks Along with Cash

Rockets Trade Rumors: Chinanu Onuaku Dealt to Mavericks Along with CashAugust 1, 2018
The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade center Chinanu Onuaku and cash to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a 2020 second-round swap of draft picks.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported news of the deal.
Onuaku, 21, has appeared in just six regular-season games since Houston drafted him in the second round in 2016.
The move amounts to a salary dump for the Rockets, who owed Onuaku $1.5 million for 2018-19. Houston will save about $3.9 million in luxury tax payments, per Albert Nahmad. It's unclear how much cash the Rockets are sending Dallas' way, but it would not be a surprise if the Rockets footed the entire $1.5 million bill.
There is also a little bit of neat symmetry here because Carmelo Anthony is on the verge of signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Rockets, according to Wojnarowski. Add the $1.5 million to the $2.4 million and it's a tidy $3.9 million, though that does not account for Melo's luxury-tax hit.
The Mavericks now have 15 players on their roster who have guaranteed money on their contract, not counting Dorian Finney-Smith, who has been on the roster the last two years. Onuaku will likely head into camp competing for one of the last roster spots; the Mavericks could probably waive him without incurring much in the way of financial strain.
Salah Mejri and DeAndre Jordan are the only other centers on the roster.
MPJ Taking Fans' Money in 2K 😂