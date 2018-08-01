Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Still Keen on Jean-Philippe Gbamin

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still on Arsenal's radar even though Mainz have downplayed the chances of the centre-back leaving the Bundesliga during this summer's transfer window.

Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroeder told Bild (h/t TalkSport): "Jean-Philippe will stay. Jean-Philippe is not on the market."

Yet the Gunners remain keen, despite Mainz rejecting a bid of €35 million from another, unnamed English club, according to RMC (h/t Get French Football News).

