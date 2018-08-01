Matt Hardy Hints at WWE Retirement in Tweet Thanking Fans

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

In a sign that Matt Hardy's in-ring career could be winding down, the veteran WWE Superstar thanked his supporters Wednesday on social media.

Hardy expressed gratitude for those who have followed him and backed him throughout his career:

The 43-year-old Hardy and partner Bray Wyatt dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the B-Team at Extreme Rules last month.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Hardy and Wyatt were defeated by The Revival.

Hardy was a full-time member of the WWE roster from 1998 until his initial release in 2005 before returning later in 2005 and remaining with the company until 2010.

After several years away, spent mostly in Impact Wrestling, Hardy returned at WrestleMania 33 last year.

Matt and his brother, Jeff, were surprise entrants in a ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championships, and they managed to win the titles.

Hardy is a 10-time tag team champion in WWE with most of those reigns coming alongside Jeff. He is also a former United States champion, ECW champion, cruiserweight champion, European champion and hardcore champion.

In recent years, Hardy has created a phenomenon with his "broken" character, and he has gotten the opportunity to show it to a global audience in WWE over the past several months.

