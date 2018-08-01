Chelsea Transfer News: Daniele Rugani Reportedly Has Doubts About Joining Blues

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani reportedly has reservations about completing a £36 million transfer to Chelsea.

Italian outlet Transfer Market Web (h/t the Express' James Benson) reported the Italy international could be on his way to the Premier League after his team agreed a fee with the Blues, but Rugani is unsure if he wants to depart the Serie A holders.

Rugani has been a burgeoning star of the Juve squad since his loan breakthrough at Empoli, and the centre-back has steadily progressed in Turin.

The player's agent recently confirmed the west London club's interest in his client, as new Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri attempts to strengthen the depth of his new squad.

Speaking to Radio Sportiva (h/t Calciomercato), Rugani's representative said: "Chelsea? Yes they do have interest in Daniele Rugani, let's see. Other than the numbers, there are also some technical questions. Rugani has never said that he wanted to leave and Juve never said they wanted to sell him."

Rugani's breakthrough was overseen by Sarri at Empoli, allowing the coach to form a comprehensive opinion about the defender's talents and potential.

Alfredo Pedulla of Corriere dello Sport tweeted there has been continuing talks between the clubs:

Chelsea could see the return of David Luiz to the starting XI after falling out of favour with former boss Antonio Conte, reducing the club's need to recruit a new central defender.

However, with Gary Cahill entering the twilight of his career, Sarri might attempt to find a young replacement sooner rather than later.

Cahill has been an exceptional leader for the Blues, but his lack of passing and mobility could see him not fit Sarri's tactical vision for his starting XI.

It's understandable Rugani has doubts about joining Chelsea, especially given the club's record in turning over managers.

Sarri will need instant success to stay in charge of the Blues, and Rugani might be aware the pressure will be uncomfortable at Stamford Bridge.

The player could develop into one of the best centre-backs in European football, but he is not the finished article and could suffer in the short term due to the rigours of English football.