Steven Matz Complained of Arm Injury After 25-4 Loss vs. Nationals

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters that starting pitcher Steven Matz complained of left forearm tightness after the team's 25-4 loss against the Washington Nationals, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

"I think we need to get him checked out just to make sure that's not the case," Callaway said.

Matz downplayed any injury concerns, telling reporters he thought he was just going through a normal "dead-arm phase" and that he feels "healthy and good," adding that "it's hard to describe."

Matz gave up seven runs and eight hits in his shortest outing of the season for the Mets Tuesday night, as he was pulled after getting just two outs in the first inning.

Any injury is particularly concerning for Matz, who has suffered a long list of them in his career, dating back to having Tommy John surgery in 2010.

As DiComo detailed, Matz "also underwent operations to remove bone spurs from his left elbow in 2016 and to reposition the ulnar ligament in his forearm the following year. Since reaching the Majors in '15, Matz has also spent time on the disabled list due to a torn left lat muscle, a left shoulder impingement and left elbow inflammation."

Coming into this season, the most starts Matz has ever made in his career was 22 in 2016, though he's set to surpass that in 2018, with 21 starts already in the books.

In what has been a disappointing season in basically every capacity for the Mets, Matz has been up-and-down as well, posting a 5-9 record with a 4.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 107.2 innings. He's on pace to surpass his previous career high in innings (132.1), however, a factor the Mets are keeping in mind down the stretch.

"We have to make sure that we understand that and take every precaution necessary to keep them on the field as much as possible," Callaway said of Matz, Zack Wheeler and Jacob deGrom, who are all on pace to set career highs in innings.

At this point, there's basically zero incentive for the Mets to keep Matz on the mound if there's even the slightest concern about his health. The team is 44-60, with any postseason hopes long abandoned. The long-term health of Matz and his counterparts on the mound is far more important than any late-season wins.