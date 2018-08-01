WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Steals Becky Lynch's Thunder and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Charlotte returned at the top of Tuesday's SmackDown, rescuing Becky Lynch from an attack by women's champion Carmella. Moments later, Charlotte was plugged into a match against The Princess from Staten Island in which a victory would earn her entry into the title match at SummerSlam.

Much to the dismay of Lynch, who admitted that she was not looking forward to a Triple Threat match for the title she had worked so hard to get back to.

When Charlotte actually defeated Carmella, there was a visible look of disappointment on Lynch's face, strongly hinting that Lynch's frustration over her predicament may lead to a character change in the lead-up to SummerSlam or the pay-per-view itself.

Lynch has worked so hard to get back into title contention that the sudden return of Charlotte and her instant inclusion in the championship match makes for a compelling story. There is not a single person in the audience that cannot sympathize with Lynch, who earned her shot the hard way and now does not even have the luxury of a one-on-one championship opportunity.

How she expresses her frustration is key.

As of now, it would not be a surprise to see Lynch betray her friend, setting up a red-hot rivalry the SmackDown brand can ride right into Evolution in October.