Report: Michy Batshuayi to Stay at Chelsea After Maurizio Sarri Talks

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Michy Batshuayi will reportedly remain at Chelsea next season after being assured by new manager Maurizio Sarri he has a role to play at Stamford Bridge in 2018-19.

The Belgian spent the second half of last term on loan at Borussia Dortmund after being pushed to the fringes by Antonio Conte. But Batshuayi is set to stay with the Blues to compete with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud for the No. 9 spot, per RMC Sport (h/t Rob Guest of Football.London).



His brief spell at Dortmund was curtailed by injury but was, in the main, a large success as he netted seven times in 10 Bundesliga appearances.

It was further proof that, when given his chance, Batshuayi can be a potent forward.

And, per Guest, there were reports he could return to BVB on a permanent basis.

But Sarri believes the 24-year-old can be useful for Chelsea as they look to compete again for the Premier League in 2018-19.

There is not an undisputed first-choice No. 9 at the west London club.

Morata started his Blues career impressively at the beginning of last term as he netted six times in his first six appearances.

But he then added only five more in the English top flight to finish the campaign with 11 goals in 31 appearances.

Giroud, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January and scored three times in 13 outings in the Premier League.

Batshuayi could yet earn himself a regular first-team spot if he can impress Sarri when he returns from holiday.