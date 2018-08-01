Tottenham Reportedly Closing in on Jack Grealish Signing, Set to Make £20M Bid

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and are in "advanced talks" over the transfer.

According to Gary Jacob in the Times, the Englishman is keen to join Spurs, who are set to lodge a bid worth around £20 million in an attempt to snap him up.

Spurs have yet to do any business in the summer transfer window, which closes on August 9.

Top-four competitors Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all made marquee additions to their squad, but all Spurs have done so far in the close season is offload a few academy players.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino addressed the matter ahead of Spurs' 1-0 defeat of AC Milan in the United States on Tuesday, but he made no promises that new signings would be made, per BBC Sport: "I don't know if we are going to sign or not. We're working on that. I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero, two or three or four."

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Grealish, 22, is a player of huge potential and could be a key addition to Spurs' attacking line if Pochettino can turn him into a more consistent player.

He can play on either flank or in the No. 10 role, so he could complement the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son in the front line at White Hart Lane.

There is no guarantee he will be a success at Tottenham, though, as he has yet to prove himself a prolific goalscorer or creator.

In 34 previous Premier League appearances with Villa between 2014 and 2016, he managed just one goal and one assist.

Since Villa returned to the Championship, he has netted eight times and provided eight assists in 61 appearances.

For an attacking player, that is not good enough. However, he has the raw talent to become an effective player, and if any manager in England can get the best out of him, it is probably Pochettino.