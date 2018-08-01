Bayern Munich Say They Won't Sell Robert Lewandowski Even for €150m

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said even an offer of €150 million (£134 million) wouldn't be enough to prise Robert Lewandowski away from the club.

The Poland international's future has been a hot topic this summer, with speculation mounting that he may be ready to leave Bayern. However, speaking with TZ (h/t Joe Wright of Goal), Rummenigge made it clear the German champions don't want to sell:

"With Robert, we clearly want to send a signal to people within and outside the club: Bayern Munich are completely different to other clubs who get weak when certain sums come along. We want to show that our door remains closed.

"We are completely satisfied with him, and, in his position, there are only a few players who are comparable.

"We have no interest in selling him and it does not matter if somebody offers €100 or €150 million. The top quality we have stays with us."

As noted by Wright, reports have emerged that both Real Madrid and Chelsea are interested in Lewandowski, while Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said recently he would happily pay €100 million (£89 million) to bring the striker back to the club.

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Dortmund in 2014, during which time he's gone on to cement his place as one of the world's best goalscorers.

Last season he was once again one of the most prolific players in European football, and during his time with Bayern has consistently been potent in the penalty area:

In three seasons at Bayern he has accomplished all he can domestically, although admittedly the team has not made it to the UEFA Champions League final since 2013.

Last season there was some criticism for Lewandowski in the semi-final against Real Madrid, as he spurned a number of big chances in the two legs.

Per German football writer Archie Rhind-Tutt, in what were two tight matches, the profligacy of the Bayern forwards ultimately cost the team:

Even so, Lewandowski's goalscoring record speaks for itself, and that's why Bayern will be reluctant to let him go so close to the start of a new season. New manager Nico Kovac has made it clear he is looking forward to working with the striker too:

An offer in the region of €150 million earlier in the summer may have tempted Bayern into a sale when they would have had time to replace the striker. But selling him now would leave Kovac with a void of goals to fill at short notice in his debut season in charge.