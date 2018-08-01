Ander Herrera Defends Jose Mourinho over 'Difficult' Pre-Season Tour

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has defended manager Jose Mourinho's attitude during the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States and said he shares his boss' frustrations.

Mourinho has cut a miserable figure for much of the last two weeks while United have been stateside, but Herrera explained he has a right to be angry given the lack of players available to him due to holiday and injury, per David McDonnell in the Mirror:

"It's true, and I agree with him. It must be difficult for him to work with a group of players, maybe 50 per cent of whom he's not going to have in the future. You can't really work tactically, because the guys you're working with could be leaving, going on loan or going to the second team, so it's difficult for him.

"It's also difficult for us, but we knew in advance before coming that it was going to be like this. This is my fifth pre-season here, and it's the most strange pre season so far."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.