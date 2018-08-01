NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and More

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Carmelo Anthony saga continues.

After completing his buyout from the Atlanta Hawks, Anthony is in the waiting process as he expects to clear waivers.

Once that happens, he plans to negotiate a new contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

While this is the scenario that had been expected, it still has to play out before it becomes reality.

Anthony is scheduled to clear waivers at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday. Anthony will receive his full $27.9 million salary for the 2018-19 season, less a $2.4 million reduction. However, that amount will be recouped once he signs the veteran's minimum contract for $2.4 million.

Anthony waived his no-trade contract, and that allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to move him in a three-way deal that also involved the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 16.2 points with the Thunder last year, well off his career mark of 24.1 points per night.

While Anthony is planning to sign with the Rockets and play with them during the upcoming season, fellow veteran Dwyane Wade has not made up his mind on his next step.

He has an opportunity to play with the Miami Heat, but Wade is not sure he wants to play his 16th season in the NBA.

Wade is considering retirement and concentrating on his son's AAU basketball team, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Reynolds said team president Pat Riley will remain "patient" while Wade makes up his mind.

The 36-year-old also has an offer to play in China, according to Chinese media reports (h/t ESPN.com). Wade has received a three-year, $25 million contract from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and C.J. Williams have come to an agreement on a two-way contract, per the team's website.

Williams played in 38 games last season as a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he averaged 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

A two-way contract allows a player to spend as much as 45 days with an NBA team, and the rest of the season is spent with the team's G League affiliate. A team can have two players signed to two-way contracts on its 15-man roster.