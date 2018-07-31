WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 31

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE cruiserweight division keeps producing great matches and management keeps excluding it from Raw and pay-per-views. This has become the new norm.

Being on the WWE Network instead of regular television already limits the 205 Live audience, and we all know the entire subscriber base doesn't watch the show every week.

This means some of the best talents in the company have fewer eyes on them than everyone else. However, that will all change at SummerSlam.

This week's show featured Cedric Alexander preparing to battle Drew Gulak at the so-called "Biggest Party of the Summer" by facing one of his current allies, The Brian Kendrick.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live.