Alexis Sanchez Brilliant as Manchester United Beats Real Madrid in 2018 ICC

GASTON DE CARDENAS/Getty Images

Real Madrid had a disappointing start to its 2018-19 campaign, suffering a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

Alexis Sanchez came through with a goal and an assist to help earn the win Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Karim Benzema scored the only goal for Real Madrid in the loss.

After a loss and a win on penalties in its other two ICC matches, Manchester United was able to end the tournament on a high note.

Alexis Sanchez Looks Primed for a Bounce-Back Season for Manchester United

Last year was a disappointing one for Sanchez, who transferred from Arsenal to Manchester United midway through the year and had a minimal impact in both spots.

While the Premier League season still hasn't begun, the past few matches show the forward is set for a much bigger performance in 2018-19.

Alexis was outstanding from the start of the match, scoring the opening goal in the 18th minute on a strong finish in the box. In the 27th minute, he assisted Ander Herrera with an impressive header right to his teammate.

This was all the scoring Manchester United needed to come away with the win over the reigning Champions League champions.

Those watching along had high hopes for Sanchez in the upcoming season:

He also scored a goal against AC Milan and was one of the few bright spots against Liverpool.

With Chile missing the World Cup, Alexis has been off for the summer, and he is taking advantage by getting a head start on the rest of his competition.

It has been difficult to evaluate Manchester United's attack with so many key players still not with the squad, like Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, but at least one player has shown he can be a reliable force once the real matches begin.

Real Madrid's Offense Will Struggle Without Cristiano Ronaldo

While neither squad had its full first team on the pitch, Real Madrid did have two of its best offensive players start the match in Gareth Bale and Benzema, neither of whom played in the World Cup. Isco, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio also came on in the second half.

Against a Premier League squad that also didn't have its top players (and allowed four goals to Liverpool), this should have been enough for a better performance.

The Spanish club dominated possession, holding the ball for 71 percent of the match. The team also outshot Manchester United 15-6 in the loss.

However, there was still a lack of quality chances with only three shots going on the net.

Bale had only two attempts that were off-target, while many of the other shots were from far away. The good opportunities were badly missed by a variety of players who likely won't see the field this year.

There will be different looks when the full team is on the pitch, but there could be problems without someone like Ronaldo who can score from nearly anywhere and also draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses.

There is no doubt Bale has this level of talent, with manager Julen Lopetegui saying he could "help fill the void" left by Ronaldo, per Phil McNulty of BBC Sport. However, he will need to be more aggressive in the final third than he has been to this point with Real Madrid.

Everyone else on the roster will also have to step up to keep this club at the same level we have seen in recent years.

What's Next?

Manchester United will have one more friendly before the EPL season, taking on Bayern Munich Sunday. Real Madrid will take on Juventus Saturday in the ICC, hoping to get even against the club that landed Cristiano Ronaldo.