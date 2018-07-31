Myles Garrett Gives Browns Fan Jersey in Exchange for Toy Dinosaur

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a man of his word.

Back in December, Garrett tweeted he'd purchase his No. 95 jersey and sign it for a fan in return for a dinosaur. Eric Scalfano took him up on the offer and received the jersey from Garrett himself Tuesday:

In April 2017, Garrett revealed in an interview with ESPN The Magazine's Sam Alipour his love of dinosaurs began with the movie Jurassic Park. He added he even went so far as to dig holes in his yard in search of fossils.

Garrett's passion remained deep enough heading into college that he nearly selected Ohio State over Texas A&M because of OSU's earth sciences school.

Luckily for Scalfano, he parlayed Garrett's affection for dinosaurs into a pretty nice collectible.