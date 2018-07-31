African American History Museum Accepts LeBron James' Nike 15 'Equality' PEs

Nick Wass/Associated Press

LeBron James' message of equality is going into a museum.

James wore a special pair of Nike LeBron 15 "Equality" PEs during a Dec. 17 game against the Washington Wizards as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. One shoe was black and the other was white, and each had the word "Equality" on the back.

Aaron Dodson of ESPN's The Undefeated noted the National Museum of African American History and Culture accepted the shoes and unveiled them in front of children who were there from across the country:

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today relayed James' comments at the time when he explained why he wore the shoes in our nation's capital, pointing out the four-time MVP referenced President Donald Trump but never uttered his name:

"Obviously, we know where we are right now. We know who's at the helm. Us as Americans, no matter the skin color, no matter the race, no matter who you are, we all have to understand having equal rights and being able to stand for something, speak for something and keeping the conversation going.

"Obviously, I've been outspoken and well-spoken about what's going on at the helm here. We're never going to let one person dictate us Americans — how beautiful and how powerful we are as a people. Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men, as women, black or white, or Hispanic. It don't matter your race, whatever the case may be. This is a beautiful country."

James finished that contest against the Wizards with a triple-double of 20 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 106-99 victory.