Metrics 101: NBA's Worst Offseason Decisions by the Numbers

Carmelo Anthony hasn't officially signed with the Houston Rockets, but that move might as well be a lock. Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, he's just biding his time until he clears waivers after he completed a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.

That acquisition shouldn't be calamitous for Houston, even if Anthony proves unwilling to accept a smaller role. And if his message to those who think he should come off the bench is any indication, as relayed through The Undefeated's Jemele Hill, he's going to prove unwilling:

“I know how to play this game of basketball. I've been playing it for a long time. When I feel like I'm ready to take that role, then I'll take that role. Only I know when it's best for me to take that role. I'm not going to do that in a situation where I still know my capabilities and what I can do. And at the end of the day, the people who really matter know my capabilities and what I can still do. You start getting to the media and debates, it's going to always be kind of back-and-forth."

Regardless, this acquisition alone isn't too troubling. It's only when we look at the overall shuffling of wings, which includes Anthony's impending arrival and the departures of Trevor Ariza (Phoenix Suns) and Luc Mbah a Moute (Los Angeles Clippers) that the Rockets' offseason seems to be pushing them into a tier well below the Golden State Warriors.

Teams often only get a single shot at taking down a dynasty, and the Rockets missed out on theirs when Chris Paul's hamstring betrayed him late in the Western Conference Finals. Now, they may not get another opportunity quite like the one squandered.

PJ Tucker is still in Houston, again set to play his physical brand of defense. But the Rockets struggled (relatively) when neither Ariza nor Mbah a Moute was on the floor. They posted a 4.87 net rating, per PBPStats.com, which was dragged down by a 110.9 defensive rating. Not only is that net rating well below their season-long mark of 8.5, but the defensive rating, which would've sat dead last in the league, isn't going to get better with minimized depth and Anthony's porous habits entering the fray.

Take solace in the continued positivity of the Rockets in those disadvantageous situations. But we aren't talking about this set of moves like it'll push Houston outside the realm of playoff contenders. We're worried about its status as a legitimate Golden State challenger, and even the most minor slippage can have massive ramifications in that conversation.