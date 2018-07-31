Around the WWE Universe: July 31

JP Yim/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Scotty 2 Hotty Remembers Grandmaster Sexay

Former WWE tag team champ writes a heartfelt message about the death of his former partner:

This is from the last time that the three of us were in the ring together. Brian and I were different people outside of the ring. We never traveled together, never roomed together, and never really hung out together. But, EVERY single time that we went through that curtain, we made magic together. Magic that will never be replaced. We were TOO COOL. I will miss ya BC.

Scott Hall Mentors NXT Superstars

'The Bad Guy' is helping train the next generation of WWE talent.

Free Match of the Day: Styles vs. Cena

Relive the instant classic between AJ Styles and John Cena at SummerSlam 2016.