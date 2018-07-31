Arsenal Transfer News: Sevilla Dismiss Steven Nzonzi Exit Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Steven Nzonzi will still be a Sevilla player at the end of this summer's transfer window, according to club president Jose Castro, who denied there has been any bid for the rumoured Arsenal target.

Castro made Nzonzi's future clear, per Metro: "We want Steven Nzonzi to come back here, he is our player. There is nothing else to it and there is no offer."

Coach Joaquin Caparros also outlined how the season will start for the World Cup winner: "We told him to come here on August 8 at 9am. He will have to undergo physical tests."

