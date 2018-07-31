Arsenal Transfer News: Sevilla Dismiss Steven Nzonzi Exit Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - APRIL 14: Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC shoots for scorethe second goal during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Villarreal at on April 14, 2018 in Seville, . (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Steven Nzonzi will still be a Sevilla player at the end of this summer's transfer window, according to club president Jose Castro, who denied there has been any bid for the rumoured Arsenal target. 

Castro made Nzonzi's future clear, per Metro: "We want Steven Nzonzi to come back here, he is our player. There is nothing else to it and there is no offer."

Coach Joaquin Caparros also outlined how the season will start for the World Cup winner: "We told him to come here on August 8 at 9am. He will have to undergo physical tests."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

